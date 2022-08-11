RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Thursday, Congressman David Price (NC-04) and Congresswoman Deborah Ross (NC-02) announced that the Federal Transit Administration has awarded $35 million to the City of Raleigh for the design and construction of the Wake Bus Rapid Transit: New Bern Avenue Project.

The project includes ten new stations and seven Bus Rapid Transit-style vehicles.

Service in BRT lanes will ease congestion along the corridor and accommodate demand by providing an efficient mode of transportation to major Wake County destinations, improving access for low-income residents, senior citizens and other underserved populations to major employers and medical facilities in the corridor.

“Wake County is a powerful economic engine for our state and region, and we need reliable, efficient transportation options to match our continuing growth,” said Congresswoman Ross. “This project will be a game-changer for our community, modernizing public transit and benefitting residents, visitors, and businesses alike.”

This project will help connect people to jobs and educational resources, improve air quality, support walkable communities and lower transportation costs for households. The funding for this project is from the Fiscal Year 2020 omnibus bill enacted on December 20, 2019.

“Bus Rapid Transit will allow us to provide safe, reliable transit for all who live and work in Raleigh. It also goes hand and hand with housing affordability and addressing climate change,” said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. “This is a major step forward for our community.”