NC restaurants eager to reopen take ‘just issued’ guidelines as positive sign

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A list of guidelines for restaurants to reopen in North Carolina caught the attention of the restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry Tuesday afternoon.

Gov. Roy Cooper has said he might decide this week whether to enter North Carolina into Phase Two of the reopening plan regarding COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday afternoon, state restaurant and dining group leaders said that a “just issued” list of guidelines is a good sign.

“We expect that Gov. Cooper will make a formal announcement tomorrow, moving forward with plans for beginning Phase Two on Friday,” a news release from the North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association said.

Group president and CEO Lynn Minges said that this would mean reopening “as we had hoped.”

“Many of our members have been part of developing these guidelines,” Minges said.

Minges said that her group had been in contact with Cooper’s office daily. She added that the organization was also reaching out to state and local health officials.

“We are pleased to share this initial guidance with you, and we will share updates as they become available,” Minges said in the news release.

Click here to read the guidelines for restaurants to reopen.

