CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/WNCN) – The Charleston and Raleigh Police Departments are again seeing an uptick in car break-ins and damages.

It comes after the Charlotte Police Department said there were 50 thefts from motor vehicle incidents in April. It said 38 of those were from cars left unlocked and unsecured.

“This also resulted in a total of eight firearms being stolen from cars,” the department said. “Please help us in our efforts of keeping our community safe by locking your doors.”

Police shared a video that was sent to them by a downtown resident that showed someone attempting to break into a car.

“Locking your doors can be the simple step that prevents you from becoming a victim of theft,” police said.

Police departments, such as Charleston, often remind residents of the “9PM Routine.” It’s a social media campaign designed to encourage everyone to stop and ensure their property is locked up and secure.

The routine includes tips like removing valuables from your car, locking the doors, turning on outside lights, and locking up your home – often before people head to bed for the night.

Additionally, in Raleigh, strings of car break-ins and damages have been happening the last few weeks.

On April 25, the Budleigh and Sunset Hills neighborhoods had cars smashed by rocks overnight.

Those needing repairs were filling auto repair shops in Raleigh, dropping thousands of dollars for just one repair.

“We’ve seen customers have to spend $1,000 or $1,200 for three pieces of glass,” repairman Joe McConnell told CBS 17’s Mariah Ellis on April 28.

McConnell specifically said the people he helped were targeted near West and Hargett Streets — located in Raleigh’s downtown area.

Furthermore, criminals are also targeting gated communities.

Ruth Anne Warner said her car was broken into early Monday morning while parked in her Hillsborough Street apartment building’s garage. Her window was shattered and her center console items were spread inside and outside her car, she told CBS 17’s Gilat Melamed on Tuesday.

“The police officer that I talked to, he said that this has been going on for a week and he thinks it’s the same group of people that’s been kind of just targeting other apartment buildings in the area,” Warner said.

CBS 17 has asked the Raleigh Police Department a few times if there’s been an increase in these types of crimes in both the Glenwood South area and other areas, but at this time has not received an answer from police to that specific question.