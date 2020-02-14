NC Senator Chaudhuri, students discuss gun violence two years after Parkland mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday marks two years since the Parkland, Florida mass school shooting. Seventeen students and staff were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Several Wake County students still remember receiving the news that day.

“I just felt so numb, so angry, so upset. I’m like, ‘I’ve never felt this way before about a school shooting,” said Leah Krevat, an Apex High School graduate.

Unfortunately, it’s not the only school shooting students in America have experienced in recent years.

“This is the school shooting generation,” said Rohan Ray, senior at Enloe High School.

It’s molded how they live and think today.

For the Parkland anniversary, State Senator Jay Chaudhuri and the group of students came together to discuss gun violence and related topics.

“In school, do you feel safe?” North Carolina State Senator Jay Chaudhuri asked the students.

“Absolutely not. No,” two answered.

Five students and the senator went over stricter background checks, mental health, adding more student resource officers, and more.

“I don’t think having more guns, more militarization on campus is ever the answer,” said Abby Zachary, a senior at Raleigh Charter, during the discussion.

This group saw eye-to-eye on the majority of topics.

“One of the most common misconceptions that people have been thinking of is that right now our generation is divided and that we’re so naive and don’t know what we’re actually talking about,” said Ray.

Senator Chaudhuri says he takes their opinions and feelings back to his fellow legislators. He noted it’s important to give our young people a chance to voice their opinion.

“I think, frankly, regardless of their political ideologies, it’s incredibly inspirational. I think that’s what you witnessed here tonight,” said Senator Chaudhuri.

The students all said they’d be first-time voters this year.

They’re encouraging other young people to get out to the polls.