RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a big day for bands and brain health at N.C. State University on Saturday.

The Maintain Your Brain Battle of the Bands brought out more than 300 people and raised more than $13,000 for the Triangle Aphasia Project, according to event organizer and N.C. State student, Charlotte Fullbright.

Fullbright was inspired to create the event by her grandfather, who dealt with the effects of a stroke. Before the pandemic, she held a similar event at Broughton High School.

Four bands played live on N.C. State’s campus Saturday, competing for a chance to open for a headliner at Raleigh’s Lincoln Theatre. Carson Mac and the Bell Tower Blues Band won the grand prize.

The event also featured brain-health-related resources.

Fullbright said organizations with informational booths included the Dementia Alliance, the Gfeller Concussion Center at UNC, Duke Sports Concussion Center, the Thrive Program, for veterans suffering from traumatic brain injury, the Poe Center, F45, Community Partnerships and the Triangle Aphasia Project.