NC State begins COVID-19 vaccinations on campus for students, staff

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Students, faculty and staff at NC State University are now able to get their COVID-19 vaccine on campus.

The university opened its first vaccine clinic Wednesday in the Student Union. University leaders say they plan to vaccinate up to 200 people a day.

Graduate student Lindsey Veros says she’s been waiting for the chance to get her shot.

“I was very overwhelmed but also very excited. I’m a type one diabetic so I am in the immunocompromised group and I’ve been trying to be as safe as possible,” said Veros, who also works at the university.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and the university says it plans to keep offering vaccines so long as they keep receiving doses from the state.

N.C. State faculty, staff and students can pre-register for a COVID vaccine here.