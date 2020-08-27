NC State cancels classes for 2 days to give students time to move out of dorms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Starting Monday, North Carolina State University will give students two days off from class to allow on-campus students time to prepare to move out of the dorms, the University announced Thursday.

The two-day class break will be Monday and Tuesday.

In order to meet class hour requirements, the University has made the following changes to the Fall 2020 academic calendar:

All undergraduate and graduate classes on Aug. 31, and Sept. 1, are canceled. Those classes will be made up on Nov. 16, and Nov. 17.

The first day of exams will be delayed until Nov. 18.

Exams will be conducted over a five-day period, excluding weekends, and will continue through Nov. 24.

Plans for commencement will be announced in the coming weeks.

The University announced Wednesday that students who live in dorms are asked to schedule a time to move out of on-campus residences starting Thursday.

The decision comes amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University said.

On Wednesday evening, University officials announced an additional three clusters of COVID-19 on campus.

Two of the clusters were located on main campus and include Lee Residence Hall, currently with five positive cases; and Bowen Residence Hall, currently with six positive cases.

The third cluster is in Kappa Alpha Order, located in Greek Village, currently with 10 positive cases.

According to N.C. State Chancellor Randy Woodson, there are currently 6,500 students living in on campus housing. The University hopes to reduce that number to 2,000 students.

Woodsoon says that equates roughly one person per bathroom. For example, a four-person suite with two bathrooms would house only two people.

Move-out will happen over an 11-day period by appointment to ensure social distancing unless an exception is granted, the University said.

Exceptions will be permitted for international students, students who live in rural areas where connectivity to online courses would be difficult, students with high-risk family members at home and students with financial hardships or housing insecurity.