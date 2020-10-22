NC State cancels week-long spring break over health, safety concerns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University said it has canceled its week-long spring break in March due to “health and safety concerns.”

A month ago, N.C. State released its calendar for the spring semester – complete with a week-long break in mid-March.

The original calendar had a Jan. 11 start to classes. They would conclude on April 29.

The university was planning on a spring break March 15-19 and final exams May 3-7.

On Thursday, Chancellor Randy Woodson announced a revised calendar was now in place.

Classes now begin Jan. 19 and conclude April 30.

The days originally used for spring break will be spread throughout the semester as “wellness days.”

“These days are meant to provide a respite for our community, and faculty will be instructed to avoid any deadlines or tests on days following these breaks,” Woodson said in a release.

The chancellor said feedback from the community led to the change.

“Since we announced those plans, it became clear that a week for spring break was causing health and safety concerns for some in our community. We listened to the feedback; talked with student, faculty and staff leaders; and continued to consult with health experts,” he said.

Exams will take place May 3-10 with a Reading Day and two weekend days set aside for breaks.

Spring commencement is scheduled for May 15.

North Carolina’s COVID-19 trends have moved in the wrong direction since N.C. State released its original spring semester calendar.