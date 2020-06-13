NC State community grateful for actions taken against students who used racial slurs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two young people are having to reevaluate their future plans after their acceptance to NC State got rescinded due to racist comments they made.

The school took action after hundreds of students spoke out about it online this week.

Administrators say an incoming freshman and an undergraduate student are no longer allowed to attend the school this fall due to racial slurs they made online.

In a statement, NC State says in part, “We vehemently condemn racism and all other forms of discrimination”.

The swift action got a lot of people talking around campus.

“It’s kind of nice to see that people are actually held accountable for what they say and what they do,” said Michael Myers, a senior at NC State.

“I stand against hate. I think the school made the right decision, but I wonder about the long term ramifications. What is the right action to be taken against these students?,” said Nathan Maren, a graduate student at NC State.

It’s just one of several recent racist remarks made by NC State students.

Earlier this month video surfaced of a member of Sigma Pi Rho saying the N-word, when others told him not to he’s heard saying he can say it if he wants.

The fraternity president says that student has been suspended from their organization pending an investigation.

NC State’s Alpha Sigma Phi also released a statement announcing the expulsion of one of their members due to a racial slur he made via text.

Rheece Hilliard is one of just a few black members of IFC Greek life at NC State. Hilliard says it’s hurtful to witness these incidents around campus, he says he does his best to combat it and is glad the university is now stepping in.

“There really is no room for this. Never really was room for this, but especially now it’s like time is up you know…it’s finished,” said Hilliard, a rising senior at NC State.

NC State’s student body president released a video Friday asking everyone on campus to make people of color feel welcome and to report any racist behavior.

Administrators are asking students to be their eyes and ears when it comes to these issues — so they can continue to address them on a case by case basis.