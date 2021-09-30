NC State Dining, NCWorks holding hiring event to fill 75+ positions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State Dining and NC Works are hosting a hiring event Thursday in Raleigh and are looking to hire more than 75 people.

North Carolina State University’s dining department is trying to fill a variety of positions, including cooks, sous chefs, unit chefs, dishwashers, baristas, and more, including entry-level food service workers.

According to a release, the university “offers benefits for permanent positions working more than 30 hours a week, including healthcare, sick leave, vacation, retirement, tuition waiver and 12 paid holidays a year.”

The hiring event runs until 2 p.m. at 1830-B Tillery Place.

If you are interested in applying, you must have an NCWorks account and upload a current resume. You can then search a job order number at NCWorks.gov and complete an application here.

