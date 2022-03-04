RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Experts at North Carolina State University are holding a roundtable discussion Friday to talk about the crisis in Ukraine.

The goal of the discussion is to better understand the complicated causes and consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Faculty experts Dmitri Mitin, Michael Struett, Bill Boettecher and Mark Nance will host the discussion.

The roundtable will begin at 11:45 a.m. in a DELTA Classroom at Park Shops 130, located at 101 Current Drive on the university’s campus.

The event will also be streamed online.

Click here for more information on the event.