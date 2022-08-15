RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s time to get dizzy!

The North Carolina State Fair is back at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh from October 13 to 23 and admission, rides and food tickets are available now — at a discount.

Advance tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12 and $5 for senior citizens 65 and over. Meanwhile, ride wristbands are $30 per wristband or a sheet of 18 for $10. These discounted advance tickets are available Aug. 15-Oct. 13.

Additionally, the State Fair is currently offering four ticket packages.

Dizzy Pass: Includes one FastTrack gate admission ticket and one unlimited ride wristband for $38. (Unlimited ride wristbands do not include State Fair Flyer or SkyGazer).

Kegs & Corks Pass: Includes one FastTrack gate admission ticket and one N.C. Public House admission ticket with your choice of two eight-ounce N.C. craft beer or cider samples or two three-ounce N.C. wine samples for $17.

State Fair Flyer Package: Includes two FastTrack gate admission tickets and two round-trip State Fair Flyer tickets for $32

State Fair SkyGazer Package: Includes one FastTrack gate admission ticket and one State Fair SkyGazer ticket for $14.

“Buying in advance can save you up to 45 percent off prices compared to buying when you arrive at the fair,” Kent Yelverton, the State Fair manager said. “It is the most economical way to visit, especially if you’re bringing the whole family, plus you can bypass the ticket lines when you arrive at the fair and head straight to the gates.”

More information can be found here.