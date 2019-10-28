NC State Fair sees lowest attendance numbers in 5 years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The N.C. State Fair recorded declining attendance numbers for the second year in a row and lowest overall attendance since 2014.

A total of 938,029 people attended the fair this year – down from 977,256 in 2018 and 1,014,487 in 2017.

2019 daily attendance numbers:

Oct. 17: 42,898

Oct. 18: 78,019

Oct. 19: 111,438

Oct. 20: 68,538

Oct. 21: 80,167

Oct. 22: 50,653

Oct. 23: 82,311

Oct. 24: 116,017

Oct. 25: 94,491

Oct. 26: 136,448

Oct. 27: 77,049

In 2018, the fair was closed on its first day due to the threat of Hurricane Michael but went on to set all-time daily attendance records on the final Friday and Sunday.

The 2019 Fair did not set any attendance records.

The Fair recorded three-straight years of more than 1 million visitors starting in 2015 but those numbers have steadily gone down since 2016.

2010: 1,091,887 (All-time record)

2011: 1,009,173

2012: 965,297

2013: 927,563

2014: 929,748

2015: 1,019,732

2016: 1,028,364

2017: 1,014,478

2018: 977,256

2019: 938,029

The 2020 N.C. State Fair is scheduled to run Oct. 15-25.

