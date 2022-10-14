RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following Thursday’s horrific events in east Raleigh, security and safety are on just about everyone’s mind in Raleigh.

Safety and security are also of top of mind for the North Carolina State Fair Police Chief Tony Prignano.

“We’ve implemented several new security-type programs within the fairgrounds this year. A lot of them are preventive security measures that we wanted to go towards,” said Prignano.

Friday many people came out to enjoy the rides, games and of course the food.

“I love to come here, enjoy the food, the people and just sit back and enjoy myself,” said Eric Moore.

Following the recent tragedy in Raleigh, Prignano says they’re taking a proactive approach to safety and security.

Though he can’t go into too much detail about the overall security plan, he says they are taking steps to make sure those going to the fair are safe, starting with metal detectors and bag checks.

“Before you enter a gate you have to go through some sort of detective system,” said Prignano. “We have roving patrols within the fairgrounds continually rolling throughout both on golf carts and on foot.”

Moore told CBS 17 that all those measures made him feel safe walking around the fair Friday.

“You see a whole lot of police officers running around here making sure that everybody’s a-ok so that makes me feel really, really good,” said Moore.

For those that are going to the fair Prignano encourages people — if you see something say something.