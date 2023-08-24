RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina RV Dealers Association is hosting its fall RV show at the state fairgrounds this weekend.

On Thursday, hundreds of people attended the show on its opening day.

The best birthday gift for Avery House.

“I really like RVs and I really thought they’re kind of cool because you can drive and them and hang out while you’re still driving,” said House.

Those who attended got to check out RVs and campers with all the bells and whistles from heated seats to kitchens and beds.

While the industry saw a big increase in RV shipments following the pandemic, a June survey from the RV Industry Association shows shipments have trended down recently.

The show rolling into Raleigh is great timing for Jim Lewellen. He’s been looking for an RV for years.

“We had heard with the pandemic that sales were way up and it was hard to get them so now that we’re through the pandemic it’s nice to have the ability to actually get something again,” said Lewellen.

The RV show runs through Sunday. Doors open at 10 a.m. Click here to find more information on ticket prices.