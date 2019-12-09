NC State football player cited after rifle accidentally fires in Raleigh apartment, police say

N.C. State’s Chris Ingram drops back on defense during an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina State University football player was cited after a rifle accidentally fired in his Raleigh apartment Sunday, police said.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Thornberry Street, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

“The bullet pierced a wall and entered an adjoining unoccupied apartment,” the police news release said.

Christopher Ingram, 21, was cited with discharging a weapon within city limits.

Ingram, from Salisbury, is a junior at N.C. State and plays cornerback for the Wolfpack.

