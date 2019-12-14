NC State football player hid under car after fake ID found in Raleigh, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina State University football player was arrested in Raleigh early Saturday after he was caught with a fake ID to buy alcohol, an arrest warrant and officials say.

Payton Tanner Wilson, 19, of Hillsborough, was arrested on several misdemeanor charges after police said in an arrest warrant that he tried to hide under a parked car.

Wilson was booked around 2 a.m. after the incident that happened in the area of 400 North West Street in Raleigh, according to arrest records.

N.C. State officials confirmed Wilson plays football for the Wolfpack.

An arrest warrant says Wilson took off from police by running through traffic. Wilson was hit by a 2016 Nissan and continued to run “before hiding under a parked car,” the warrant said.

Wilson was charged with resisting public officer, possession of fraudulent ID, injury to personal property, consuming alcohol by 19/20-year-old and impede traffic by sit/stand/lie.

Before enrolling at N.C. State in January 2018, Wilson played football at Orange High School, according to N.C. State’s website.

Wilson’s bond was set at $3,375.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now