RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — University police were called to the Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity house late Sunday night for a reported armed robbery, according to an alert sent to students around 11 p.m.

The robbery took place off-campus, just outside of the fraternity house, located in the 3500 block of Avent Ferry Road.

The victim said two subjects pointed a handgun at them and demanded they exit their vehicle. The two then attempted to drive off — but it was not exactly a smooth escape. Because the pair were unable to operate a manual transmission, they left the car and opted to steal the victim’s cell phone instead, police said.

A short time later, police said the two stole a different vehicle on Gorman Street.

As university police continue the investigation into this incident, they have released suspect descriptions. Both are males wearing dark clothing with short, dread hairstyles. One was described by the victim as wearing a blue surgical mask and the other a dark ski mask.

NCSU police ask that anyone with information about the crime call them at 919-515-3000.