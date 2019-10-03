NC State graduate helping sexual assault survivors heal and tell their stories

Statistics show that every 73 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. An NC State grad has seen the pain sexual assault can cause firsthand and he wanted to do something to help survivors heal.

Kyle Linton is an entrepreneur, a techie and an nc state grad.

“Technology allows you to have ascale,” said Kyle Linton, Executive Director of Our Wave. “It allows you to reach people in the most underserved areas simply by giving them a place online that they can go.”

That’s exactly what Linton and his friends set out to create.

“One of my friends that I was really close with experienced a case of sexual assault, sexual violence and at the time I wanted to sort of better understand how I could support that person,” explained Linton.

Linton wanted to come up with a way for survivors, who maybe weren’t ready to share their stories publicly to still have a safe space to be heard.

“We said, well, what if we could facilitate and create a place where people could anonymously share their story and we could try to connect them with other resources like local rape crisis centers like interact and other places and we found in our surveys about 2/3 of people who wanted to share their stories wanted to do it anonymously,” said Linton.

So, the nonprofit, ‘Our Wave’ was born.

“Almost every single person who has shared their story with us has told us I had the worst thing in my life happen to me and I want some good to come of it. I want to help somebody else with what happened to me,” Linton said.

The website is a place where sexual assault survivors can anonymously share their stories.

“We have the military population, communities of color, LGBTQI, transgender communities that are highly affected and are not served in a traditional capacity, so if we can increase the access and try to connect people to resources earlier and try to share stories of impact. We have the opportunity to support the widest breadth of users possible.”

Linton says they check the stories before they’re posted to make sure any identifiable information is removed. He also says survivors can take down their stories at any time with just one click.

