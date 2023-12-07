RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An environmental consulting firm has been hired by N.C. State to do better testing of Poe Hall, Chancellor Randy Woodson said Thursday.

Geosyntec Consultants will develop a plan for and execute more comprehensive testing of the building.

This comes after the university closed the building in mid-November because environmental testing indicated the presence of an environmental contaminant called PCB.

The testing will begin this month and will continue into early January, Woodson said in a letter to the N.C. State community.

The university is also close to securing enough space on campus to house Poe Hall faculty and staff occupants.

“We will continue to keep you updated as we move ahead. I want to thank you for your continued patience and flexibility, especially the students, faculty and staff directly impacted by the closure,” Woodson said.

The seven-story building that was built back in 1971 is a fundamental spot for students majoring in education and psychology.

Following the closure, classes and scheduled events were moved to virtual formats or alternative locations for the remainder of the fall semester.

Read Woodson’s letter below:

NC State community: I write to you today with some updates around the temporary closure of Poe Hall. To help ensure the community can quickly access important information and resources related to the closure and environmental testing, the university has launched a website that will serve as a source for updates as we move forward. We’ll also continue providing updates via email to campus and those impacted by the closure. Environmental Consultants Developing Plan for Testing This week, the university began working with Geosyntec Consultants, a consulting firm with expertise in environmental building assessment in the public and private sectors. The firm is charged with developing a plan for and executing more comprehensive testing of the building, which will help us better understand any issues present in Poe Hall. At this time, we anticipate that testing will begin this month and continue into early January. The firm is also working with the university to provide guidance to allow individuals limited access to the building to retrieve belongings and perform critical maintenance projects. This guidance and further information will be available in the days ahead on the website and shared directly with those who may need building access in the near future. Future Space for Poe Hall Occupants Thanks to the hard work and partnership of many across the university, we’ve nearly secured space on campus to house Poe Hall faculty and staff occupants. We are finalizing the details and anticipate sharing lease agreements with the Board of Trustees and the UNC System Office for approvals as early as next week. More information about new working locations for those impacted will be shared in the days ahead. The psychoeducational clinic that previously operated in Poe Hall has already been moved to Centennial Campus and is in operation. Students with classes in Poe Hall for the spring semester should know more about alternative locations in the weeks ahead. Our primary goal is to maintain established course formats and ensure that any location changes do not impact overall course schedules. Please continue checking MyPack Portal for updates on class reassignments. MORE FROM CBS 17 WAKE COUNTY NEWS NC AG Stein sues NCAA over transfer eligibility rule NC Crime Commission meeting held in Raleigh on Thursday NC State chancellor gives update about Poe Hall Moving Forward We will continue to keep you updated as we move ahead. I want to thank you for your continued patience and flexibility, especially the students, faculty and staff directly impacted by the closure. I also want to thank those across the university who have offered support, assistance and in some cases space to the Poe Hall community — it truly takes all of us as a Pack to be successful. Please continue to seek help and resources if you need them and share any specific concerns or questions about the building by calling 919-513-3358 or emailing ncstateemmc@ncsu.edu. Thank you,