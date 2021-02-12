NC State hopes to vaccinate thousands of staff members beginning March 10

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials said college campuses can begin to inoculate staff against COVID-19 on March 10.

However, it’s not clear how many doses North Carolina State University will get nor whether they will receive them by March 10.

“So we are now telling, especially our faculty and staff who are in the risk groups, to reach out to their providers to get on county lists and health system lists and try to get the vaccine that way because I don’t know when we’re going to get vaccine,” said Medical Director of Student Health Services Dr. Julie Casani.

She hopes making the vaccine easily accessible will make it more likely that students will choose to be vaccinated.

“I think that this will give them some comfort, it will give their families comfort when they go home. Families are very worried about their students coming back for a semester here and this will help with some of those feelings,” Casani said.

N.C. State has acquired freezers for storage and other equipment needed to start what will be a massive vaccination effort.

Unlike some other state-supported schools, N.C. State doesn’t have a medical school or nursing program to draw manpower from.

“We are not a health campus and that is a vulnerability for us for sure but we have a lot of people who have some medical competencies that we can capitalize on and we’re hiring people part-time,” said Casani.

That includes students who work part-time as certified medical assistants and potentially the veterinary program if state guidelines allow them to be certified.

Also for every person who administers the vaccine you need an additional four or five people to check people in, watch for side effects, and to run the site.

There are many as 20,000 staff and 30,000 students at N.C. State but Casani thinks a more likely number of people they’ll vaccinate starts at about 15,000.

She said it all depends on the amount of vaccine they receive and when it actually arrives.

If Group 5, which is where most students will fall, doesn’t start until May, then that means there will be fewer people participating.

“Depending on the allocations, we have to tier it out to people who are on campus, who have more of a face-to-face responsibility with the public, and then work through the list from there,” Casani said. “But yes certainly if people identify that they are more at risk than others we will try to make priorities within our priority groups.”

Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 193 expanded who is allowed to administer the vaccine.