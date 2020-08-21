NC State identifies 4 more COVID-19 clusters at sorority, fraternity houses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A day after moving all undergraduate classes online due to COVID-19, N.C. State identified four more clusters of the virus.

All four are within the University’s Greek life system.

One cluster is at the Sigma Nu Fraternity house has 26 positive cases. The University said a party is believed to have been held the house in Greek Village on August 13.

Anyone who attended should follow up with their personal healthcare provider or Student Health Services at 919-515-2563 to be tested.

The second cluster is at the Delta Gamma Sorority house with 15 positive cases.

The third is at the Sigma Kappa Sorority house with six positive cases.

All three are located in Greek Village.

The fourth cluster is at the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority house with seven positive cases.

ZTA house is located near the 3400 block of Avent Ferry Road in Raleigh.

Friday’s announcement makes six total clusters being identified at the school since its decision to move classes online Thursday afternoon.

On Tuesday, N.C. State announced a COVID-19 cluster at an off-campus residence on Clark Avenue. That residence was the site of a party around Aug. 6, the school said.

Eight cases were also announced from N.C. State’s Greek Life on Tuesday.

The following day, the University announced clusters at two sororities – Alpha Delta Pi Sorority House, with seven positive cases, and the Kappa Delta Sorority House, with six positive cases.

The chancellor called the infections in Greek life “significant” as seven Greek houses are quarantined.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill made the move to online-only classes for undergraduates on Monday.

That switch came after four clusters were announced at the school in three days. UNC-CH said 130 students tested positive for COVID-19 between Aug. 10 and Aug. 16.