NC State instructs students to move out of on-campus residences amid rise in COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University has instructed students who live in university housing to move out due to a rise in positive COVID-19 cases, the University announced Wednesday.

According to a release, N.C. State students who live in university housing are asked to schedule a time to move out of on-campus residences starting Thursday.

Move-out will happen over an 11-day period by appointment to ensure social distancing unless an exception is granted, the University said.

Last week, N.C. State moved to all-online instruction for undergraduates due to the ongoing rise in coronavirus cases among students.

The University on Monday also announced that it paused all athletics activities until further notice.

On Tuesday, N.C. State released new guidelines following a spike in COVID-19 cases. The guidelines state students that do not follow safety guidelines on and off-campus may face university disciplinary action.

The new guidelines come as seven new COVID-19 clusters were reported by N.C. State in student living facilities. The clusters accounted for a total of 63 new cases.