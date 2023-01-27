RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University issued a Wolf Alert crime warning Friday afternoon referencing a sexual assault on campus.

The Wolf Alert was sent out at 5:34 p.m.

It said NC State police received a report of sexual assault or rape happening on campus. It did not give a specific location, instead reporting it happened at a ‘general location.’

According to the alert, the student reporting the assault provided the following description of the suspect:

Male;

Brown hair;

6 feet, 2 inches tall;

160 pounds.

As of Friday afternoon, University police do not believe the suspect is affiliated with North Carolina State.

The suspect has not been positively identified and has not been arrested, according to the alert.

Additionally, this is the second Wolf Alert released by North Carolina State in January, and fifth since Dec. 4.

Previous Wolf Alerts were released on Dec. 4, Dec. 7 and Dec. 13.