RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State University Police Department has issued a Safety Notice Saturday morning regarding an attempted armed robbery.

Officers tell CBS 17 that the Raleigh Police Department alerted them about an attempted armed robbery off-campus at Pullen Park at about 6:30 a.m.

They say the suspect demanded money from the victim, who is an N.C. State student, grabbed them from behind and held a blunt object to their back.

Police say are still looking for the suspect, who was a man wearing black clothing and fled the scene toward Ashe Ave., according to the notice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department by calling 911 or 919-878-3561.