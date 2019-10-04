NC State police ask for help locating ‘Fall’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The calendar may say its autumn but the temperature gauge says otherwise.

With Thursday breaking an all-time heat record in the Triangle for October – N.C. State police had enough.

The Department took to Twitter to ask for help locating “Fall.”

“Fall has been known to frequent the area bettern September 23rd and December 21st,” the tweet reads.

While Thursday’s extreme heat won’t be matched Friday, temperatures will still reach the 90s.

But the “Fall” N.C. State police are searching for is right around the corner.

The CBS 17 Storm Team forecast has highs in the 70s and low 80s over the next week.

CBS 17 meteorologist Brian Hutton said not only did the Triangle break the record for warmest October ever on Thursday – the Triangle had its latest 100-degree day by almost a month.

Until Thursday, the latest ever 100-degree day in Raleigh was September 11, 1983.

