NC State police issue warning after students held at gunpoint during attempted robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. State University Police issued a warning Thursday morning after a group of students was held at gunpoint during an attempted robbery.

Several students were walking at 2:00 a.m. near the intersection of Brooks and Vanderbilt avenues when a man in a red ski mask walked up to them, pointed a gun at them, and demanded money, police say.

According to police, the students escaped as the suspect ran north, away from campus. No one was hurt and nothing was taken.

In an alert to the campus community, University police reminded students to walk in groups whenever possible, or utilize the Safety Escort Services and public transportation.

University police say if a student feels unsafe, they should immediately to report suspicious activity or crimes on campus by calling 911 or 919-515-3000.

In August, CBS 17 reported a string of car break-ins and bike thefts several nights in a row in campus.

N.C. State Police told CBS 17 multiple students reported incidents all focused in and around the Wolf Village parking lot near Gorman Street.

The number of robberies, burglaries, and aggravated assaults are down on and around campus, according to the latest data from N.C. State.

According to N.C. State’s annual Security and Fire Safety Report from October 2019, four robberies were reported in 2018, compared to seven in 2017.

In 2018 there were 14 reported burglaries, down from 32 in 2017, according to the report. Six aggravated assaults were reported in 2018, compared to 17 in 2017.