RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—North Carolina State University Police issued a WolfAlert for a report of sexual battery, according to officials.

The alert was issued just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

NC State University Police said the reported sexual battery happened at the Wolf Village parking lot, and the student who reported the assault described the male suspect as wearing a “red and white zip up hoodie, blue pants,” had had dark hair as well as being between 5’6 and 5’8 and of “thin build.”

University Police said there is no further information on the suspect at this time and they do not have enough information to confirm if the suspect is affiliated with the university.

The suspect has not been identified or taken into custody at this time, according to university police.