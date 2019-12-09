RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University police are investigating a report of sexual assault that occurred on campus.
Police say the incident happened at 2312 Greek Village Dr. on Sunday.
A female student reported she was sexually assaulted at this residence during the early morning of Dec. 8.
The assailant is known to the victim, police say.
University Police is still investigating this reported crime and encourage anyone with more information related to this incident to contact University Police at 919-515-3000.
- NC State police responding to report of sexual assault on campus
- Panthers to stick with Allen at QB instead of playing Grier
- NC State proposes loss of scholarship in response to NCAA’s Notice of Allegations
- U.S. DOT to spend $8 million on drive sober ad campaign
- Durham activists plan rally in hopes of curbing gun violence
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now