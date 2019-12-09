NC State police responding to report of sexual assault on campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University police are investigating a report of sexual assault that occurred on campus.

Police say the incident happened at 2312 Greek Village Dr. on Sunday.

A female student reported she was sexually assaulted at this residence during the early morning of Dec. 8.

The assailant is known to the victim, police say.

University Police is still investigating this reported crime and encourage anyone with more information related to this incident to contact University Police at 919-515-3000.

