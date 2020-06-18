NC State prepares to welcome back students for in-person learning this fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University is sharing details on what campus will look like when students return this fall.

Classes will begin on August 10, which is nine days earlier than originally scheduled. There will also be no fall break in order to finish the semester before Thanksgiving.

Students have switched over to virtual classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of WiFi issues and having to learn how to get on zoom a lot,” said N.C. State rising senior Sarah Lynch. “I just miss seeing people every day.”

When students return for in-person learning this fall, everyone in the campus community will be expected to social distance whenever possible.

Face coverings will be required in all campus buildings and university programs. They’ll also be needed in outdoor spaces when people can’t social distance.

“I just like the in-class classes, so I’m just really excited to be able to do that even if it is wearing a face mask,” said N.C. State rising junior Massey Stichter. “I think the professor gets to know you better and then your whole experience in the class is a lot better.”

The university’s limiting occupancy and making changes in classrooms, dorms, dining halls, and other buildings to keep people socially distanced.

University staff is also adding more hand sanitizer and protective barriers.

Some students worry it’s too soon for doors to reopen, especially since a lot of classes will still be online.

“I don’t think they put the safety of the public first and that’s disappointing,” said N.C. State student Preston Bowditch II. “You have to adjust and circumnavigate so much. It’s just best to make it online delivery because not everyone is from North Carolina; there are people from all over.”

Others said they don’t want to miss more of the college experience.

“I’m really willing to do whatever it takes to be here on campus in class for our senior year,” said N.C. State student Hannah Graham.

Along with starting classes early, they’re extending the move-in period in residence halls for students as well.

For N.C. State’s complete back-to-school guide, click below: