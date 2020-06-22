NC State removes name of white supremacist from building on campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University has removed the name of a white supremacist from one of its buildings on campus.

The University’s Board of Trustees met virtually Monday and voted to remove the name of Josephus Daniels from the building.

Chancellor Randy Woodson said the building was named for Daniels in 1938 as he was a member of the N.C. State Board of Trustees.

The Daniels family told Woodson they understand the importance of removing the name from the building.

Woodson said the renaming of the building should wait until after a renovation is complete but there are no funds for that renovation at this time.

The electrical engineering department has recently moved out of Daniels Hall – leaving most of the building unoccupied.

Daniels (1862-1948) served as the secretary of the U.S. Navy and played a leading role in creating The News & Observer.

He was also known as a racist and white supremacist, according to a statement from the Daniels family.

Daniels wrote in a Raleigh News and Observer editorial on Jan. 28, 1900, that “The greatest folly and crime in our national history was the establishment of [N]egro suffrage immediately after the [Civil] War. Not a single good thing has come of it, but only evil,” according to an excerpt from an article that appeared in a 1999 issue of American Journalism.

Daniels was also one of the leading perpetrators behind the 1898 Wilmington massacre.

The Daniels family recently decided to remove a statue of Josephus from Raleigh’s Nash Square.

An online petition that was started before the statue was removed calls for Wake County leaders to change the name of Daniels Magnet Middle School in Raleigh.