NC State reports 2 additional clusters of COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University has reported two additional clusters of COVID-19.

The first cluster is at Sullivan Residence Hall, located on main campus, currently with seven positive cases. 

The second cluster is located off-campus in the Signature 1505 Apartment Complex, located on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, currently with five cases identified, all of whom are N.C. State students.

A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed close proximity or location, or are epidemiologically linked.

