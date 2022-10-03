RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The second bank robbery near the N.C. State campus in two weeks is currently under investigation.

N.C. State University Police said they received a report of the robbery Monday afternoon at a Wells Fargo Bank branch.

Police said the robbery happened at the Wells Fargo at 2600 Hillsborough Street, just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The branch is right across the street from the N.C. State campus.

Police said the suspect passed a note to a teller demanding money. The suspect was described as a white man, standing 5-feet-5 tall with a heavy build and should length hair.

Witnesses said he was wearing a button-down shirt and a black AC/DC ball cap.

Campus police said the suspect ran off and was last seen going north towards the area of Vanderbilt Avenue.

On Monday, Sept. 19, police reported a suspect wearing a wig tried to rob the Wells Fargo Bank at 2001 Clark Avenue. The suspect presented a note to a bank teller, demanded money and said he had a gun. However, police say no weapon was shown during the incident.

Police later identified the suspect as 55-year-old John Wayne Davis. He was arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. Davis was transported to the Wake County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about Monday’s case is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department by calling 911 or 919-878-3561.

While the robbery did not happen on campus, police are required to share nearby crime information under the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act of 1998.