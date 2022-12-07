RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University Police received a sexual battery report on Wednesday evening.

At 8:12 p.m., a sexual battery was reported on campus at Wolf Village Apartments in the Artic Hall. According to police, the victim is not a student but they do not have enough information to confirm the suspect’s affiliation with the university.

CBS 17 previously reported a sexual assault that occurred on Sunday at the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house.

The victim describes the suspect as a male wearing all black clothing with red and black sneakers. The suspect is also five-foot-six inches tall.

Police said the suspect fled Wolf Village Apartments and was last seen at the McDonalds located at 3710 Western Boulevard. The suspect then left in an unknown direction of travel.

The suspect has not been positively identified or apprehended.

This information is being distributed in accordance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act of 1998 (Clery Act).