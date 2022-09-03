RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Self-driving cars could be the way of the future, and that future may be in the next few years.

An NC State University researcher is digging into the technology, helping ease hesitations and concerns on safety.

“It takes some time to adopt a new technology, because first we need to trust it,” said Ali Hajbabaie, an associate professor.

Trust doesn’t come easily with new, premiere technology.

Hajbabaie is trying to slowly build up the idea that self-driving cars a way to a future with fewer crashes and fewer casualties.

“One of the reasons that we have crashes is the way that we drive is very different from each other. The way I drive is different than the way you drive,” he explained. “Even for one person, the reaction, and for two people, the same thing could be different.”

When people get behind the wheel of a car, they’re supposed to leave about two car lengths in front of their vehicle.

Hajbabaie explained that it’s because it takes a couple of seconds for drivers to react to something going on in front of them.

He added that the benefits of a self-driving car would be the shortened amount of time needed to act to avoid a crash, thanks to the technology.

Hajbabaie said there are a lot of ways the vehicles could make driving more predictable.

“We think that when we have more and more self-driving cars, we are going to have a safer environment on our streets,” he said.

Hajbabaie’s team is using software to show the different capabilities of self-driving cars, by simulating different scenarios to test it all out.

“There may be things that need improvement,” he said.

The industry is booming. A research group, Emergen, estimates that in five years, the “autonomous vehicle market” will be worth more than $724 billion.

Hajbabaie believes that could be true if the technology is rolled out slowly and thoughtfully.

“I think it’s important to release these technologies when the time is ready, so that there is no negative impact on the trust,” he said.