RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University responded to a lawsuit announced on Tuesday regarding an athletic trainer who was placed on administrative leave following allegations of sexual misconduct, its website said.

According to N.C. State, on Jan. 19, a former student-athlete reported allegations of sexual misconduct by an athletic trainer between 2015 and 2017 to university police.

In a statement, N.C. State wrote, “This was the first the university was informed of the accusations; neither this former student-athlete nor other student-athletes had previously reported these types of allegations to the university.”

N.C. State said police began investigating the allegations while the school began a discrimination and harassment investigation. The employee was then placed on administrative leave, the Wolfpack website said.

Police said they concluded their investigation and no criminal charges were filed.

In their statement, N.C. State said it was reviewing the lawsuit and could not comment.

