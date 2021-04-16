NC State Shack-A-Thon raises money for Habitat for Humanity

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students in central North Carolina are hoping to help in the fight for affordable housing.

Dozens of North Carolina State University students spent their week raising money for Habitat Wake by participating in Shack-A-Thon.

“The way it works is different student organizations come together and build these shacks out here on the brickyard,” said Brian Dulaney.

Dulaney is the Student Chapter President for Habitat for Humanity at N.C. State. He says this year’s event is much different than years past.

There are only five shacks to fundraise from, compared to nearly 20 pre-pandemic. Minimal students are participating.

“Normally they would stay in them 24 hours a day thorough out the week fundraising but this year because of COVID regulations and things, they’re only out here during the day,” Dulaney said.

That means no bake sales or pie-ing professors. Instead, students are raising money by doing raffles, selling T-shirts, plants and other items.

“When you see students like this doing this today, it just gives you hope for the future to see what they are going to be able to do as they move along in their careers and give back to their communities,” said Bill Ahern, CEO of Habitat Wake.

Habitat Wake finds one in four families in Wake and Johnston counties are cost-burdened and need affordable homes. Ahern says every bit of money helps.

“It’s a situation where we meet a massive effort to create more affordable housing and there is such an extreme shortage in our country today. Every little bit that we can do, like efforts like this, allow us to build more houses,” said Ahern.

Pandemic challenges aside, the students have an ambitious goal of raising $20,000 to support this cause.

“It’s really an honor to be able to do this,” said Dulaney. “I personally grew up in a very stable home. I always knew I had a place to be safe, and I think it’s really important for everyone to have an experience like that growing up.”

To donate to Shack-A-Thon NC State, click here.