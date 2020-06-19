NC State shows what classrooms, Wolfline will look like this fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Classrooms are ready for students to return to North Carolina State University this fall. They’ll have a different look than years past.

“The difference will be people are used to contact. People give hugs or handshakes, and all that stuff has been set aside,” said Doug Morton, N.C. State’s associate vice chancellor for facilities.

Faculty demonstrated how they’re adapting to the pandemic.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

In classrooms, students will be spaced apart with a traffic flow they will need to follow. Teachers will have protective barriers in front.

“We’re going to try to get as many face-to-face experiences for students as we can with each other and their faculty and so that’s the challenge,” said Morton.

The goal is to have online and in-person learning at a 50/50 ratio for students. Depending on their major, it could be less or more.

“Trying to make that math work for everybody and not leave anybody out of that rich experience of being here on campus,” said Morton.

Masks will be required everywhere on campus, except for outdoors when it’s possible to practice social distancing.

Sanitizer stations will be across campus and on the Wolfine.

On the Wolfline, the university will also require masks and social distancing.

“Obviously, Wolfline is one of the longest standing traditions here at N..C State. Students use it to get all over campus,” said Yolanda Jones, N.C. State’s communications manager for transportation.

The bus will run with fewer riders and routes. But, there will be more buses per route.

N.C. State will provide more travel options, like scooters and bikes.

“We have a challenge, but we think we’re up to that challenge. Our N.C. State says, ‘Think and do and think and do the extraordinary’,” said Morton.

The university is having student government representatives and heads of all the colleges come to the classrooms to evaluate and give feedback on the changes before the semester starts.

For more information, go here: https://www.ncsu.edu/coronavirus/