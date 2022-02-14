NC State student helps police catch ‘prolific felon’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State police are praising a Ph.D. student who officers say went above and beyond to help police capture a larceny suspect.

Rachel Nye, who is working on her Ph.D. in chemical engineering at N.C. State, had her credit card stolen recently but was able to track its usage.

N.C. State police said she went to a location where it was being used and gave officers “live updated and movements” of the suspect while keeping a safe distance.

Officer First Class K. Holsclaw was able to arrest the suspect without incident thanks to Nye’s help.

N.C. State police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Benjamin Grayton Bollinger. The department described Bollinger as a “prolific felon” that was connected to three additional investigations.

Benjamin Grayton Bollinger (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

“We thank Rachel and POFC Holsclaw for a job well done!” N.C. State police said on Facebook.

Bollinger is being held under a $10,000 bond after being charged with: