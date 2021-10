RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina State University student was hit and killed by a car Sunday afternoon, police confirmed Wednesday.

According to a police report, Benjamin De Rose was near Crest Road and Varsity Drive. He ran across the road in an area where there was no crosswalk and was hit by a car making a turn onto Crest Road.

De Rose was taken to the hospital. He later died, Raleigh police said.

No charges have been filed. Police said the crash was still under investigation.