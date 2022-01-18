NC State student injured in Glenwood Avenue hit-and-run has long road to recovery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Elizabeth Criner was walking home along Glenwood Avenue last Sunday when she said she was hit by a car on the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Jefferson Street between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.

The driver left the scene, according to Raleigh police.

“You never think it’ll be you, and you never expect someone to just leave you there,” Criner said.

Criner said the next thing she remembered was waking up in the hospital.

The North Carolina State University senior said she’s left with bruises along the right side of her body and needed a titanium rod in her leg. She said a Raleigh police officer found her on the sidewalk unconscious and called EMS. Criner had the chance to thank him a few days later.

“I told him then how thankful I was that he came and found me,” she said. “And I started crying a little bit ’cause, really, I don’t know what time the next person would’ve driven by and seen me was.”

Raleigh Police said there’s no update on who the driver is in the hit-and-run. Criner said police told her the car that hit her is a 2015-2017 Black Lexus NX 300h.

Raleigh Police said speed does not appear to be a factor in the hit-and-run.

Speed, however, is a growing focus across the city, as the council lowers speed limits in an effort to make streets safer.

The Raleigh City Council approved lowering speed limits on 128 streets in 2021, according to the city’s website. That is almost as many as the previous six years combined.

The council reduced speed limits on eight streets so far this year and is voting on reducing the speed limit from 35 mph to 25 mph on nine more streets Tuesday.

The changes are done at the request of citizens. Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said the council then does an evaluation and a ballot of residents. She said the ballot requires a majority of “no” votes to prevent the speed limit change from going to the council for codification.

The council is also taking public feedback on lowering the speed at six locations, including Crest Road between Varsity Drive and Avent Ferry Road.

In October 2021, NC State student Benjamin De Rose was killed when he was hit by a car near Crest Road and Varsity Drive. The driver was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid collision with a pedestrian, and death by a motor vehicle, according to police.

NC State junior Elizabeth Teters lives near the intersection.

“We’re always worried about whether we’re gonna get hit crossing the road,” Teters said.

She said she’s in favor of the speed limit being reduced there.

As for Criner, she said her road to recovery will be six months to a year.

“So that has taken a toll on my mental health knowing that I’m gonna have to be going through all of this in my senior year, my last semester of college, I have to be figuring out how to walk again on my own,” Criner said.