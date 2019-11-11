NC State student organization raising money to make 3D-printed prosthetics

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina State University nonprofit organization is hoping to raise enough money to provide prosthetic limbs to at least 10 people.

The Helping Hand Project “designs, prints and distributes 3D-printed prosthetics to people with upper limb differences, all while providing a supportive community for all kids and families served within the organization,” according to a GoFundMe for the organization.

Since the start of the N.C. State chapter in 2017, the club has grown to more than 75 active members.

The GoFundMe says that they now have enough student volunteers to develop more prosthetics — all they need now is some money.

The group is trying to raise $2,000. As of 5 a.m. Monday they’ve raised $888.

