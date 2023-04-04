RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina State University student was injured when she was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Avent Ferry Road near Gorman Street, Raleigh police said.

The student, who was not in a crosswalk, was crossing Avent Ferry Road when she stopped in the middle of the road to let a car turn out of a parking lot, according to police.

However, a car turning in the other direction “bumped” the student, who fell and hit her head, police said.

The N.C. State student was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, police added.

Raleigh police said the motorist involved in the incident would likely not be cited because the student was not in a crosswalk at the time.

No other details were available.