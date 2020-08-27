NC State students begin moving out after dorms closed due to rise in COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Parents packed cars, students pushes carts and some piled their belongings into Ubers as move out started at N.C. State University’s dorms.

Thursday was the first day of mandatory move outs from NCSU on-campus housing, as the university tries to reduce the numbers of students on campus due to rising cases of COVID-19.

“I’m a little bitter and disappointed, but I knew in my heart this wasn’t going to last,” said NCSU sophomore Maddie Martin.

Martin skipped choir class Thursday to move out of her dorm in Metcalf Residence Hall, where NSCU reported 6 positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Thursday afternoon, the NCSU announced they would pause classes next Monday and Tuesday to allow on-campus students time to prepare to move.

Martin, from Pittsburgh, isn’t sure where she’ll spend the rest of the fall semester. For now, she will stay with her roommate’s family.

“I don’t know. That’s the problem. They kicked us out so fast. My roommate and I are trying to get a house, but we are trying to work out when the refund is going to come,” Martin said.

Martin’s roommate, Carrie Gaudet De Lestard, says she wanted to come back to campus after missing her first semester of freshman year, and her second was cut short due to COVID-19.

Gaudet De Lestard and many other students say they weren’t surprised by the campus closure as clusters of COVID19 spread across dorms, fraternity and sorority houses, and off-campus apartments.

“We knew we were going home, but the problem is most kids have been socially starved for a few months and they want any piece of the college experience they can get,” she said.

Freshman Brianna Ryerson plans to continue her fall semester at home in Charlotte. She says she understands the university’s decision, and hopes they can return to campus next fall.

“I wanted as much of the college experience as I could get. As a freshman, everyone talks about it, and we were all looking forward to it. Even if I couldn’t get the full experience, I wanted some of it,” Ryerson said.

Tejas Kakade, a freshman from Cary, will move home over the weekend. He says he felt a campus closure was inevitable, but wishes the administration handled reopening differently.

“They definitely could have tested students before hand,” he said. “I don’t know if they had ways to crack down on parties more, but that was one of the ways the virus spread around here.”

Students are required to move of of their dorms by appointment over the next 11 days, Chancellor Randy Woodson announced Wednesday. He called the spread of COVID-19 across campus “unrelenting.”