RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday night, an NC State University student’s body was found near campus.

NC State police said the body was found in the woods near Lake Raleigh. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide, according to police.

CBS 17 previously reported in February that the university has experienced eight student deaths in the 2022-2023 academic year.

The university previously commissioned a Student Mental Health Task Force and have implemented wellness days.

CBS 17 has reached out for more information regarding the student’s death.