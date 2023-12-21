RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An update shared Thursday from N.C. State said students and faculty at one of its study-abroad facilities are safe following a mass shooting.

The update comes in the wake of the deadly massacre Thursday in which a lone gunman killed his father before opening fire at a building on the campus of Charles University, according to the Associated Press. The AP reports 14 people were killed and another 25 were injured.

In a statement from the N.C. State European Center in Prague, Czech Republic, the faculty, staff and students there said they are “heartbroken by today’s events.” Charles University is an academic partner of the center and is approximately one mile away, the update also explained.

N.C. State Prague’s fall semester classes ended last week and most students have returned to the United States. Any remaining students continuing their studies have been in contact with the study-abroad office.