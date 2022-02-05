NC State students hold dress design competition at Raleigh mall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Students from North Carolina State University competed in a “Project Runway” style dress competition at Crabtree Valley Mall Saturday.

Students from the Wilson College of Textiles had four hours to design dresses made from paper hearts.

The event was in support of the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” Campaign, which raises awareness about heart disease among women.

Six students were selected from a class of 12 to participate in the competition.

Students were judged by a panel of retail executives at the mall

Vera Morris of Cary, the United States of America’s Ms. North Carolina 2021, emceed the event.

The American Heart Association also seeks to raise awareness about women who suffer strokes.