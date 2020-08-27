NC State students pack and move out as University closes dorms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About three weeks after moving into the dorms at North Carolina State University, students are stuffing their things in garbage bags, packing up their college dreams, and heading home.

“It’s really disappointing because this has been my dream school for I don’t know how long,” said freshman Nathan Baker, who moved out of his dorm on Wednesday.

Their time living on campus was cut short because of COVID-19.

“I’m pretty upset that I gotta move out, but I also kind of expected it,” said Jack Chandeler, who told CBS 17 he plans on moving home to Fuquay-Varina. “I knew it was a matter of time. I don’t see many universities making it far with how things are going.”

With new clusters being reported almost daily in off-campus apartments, the Greek Village, or student housing, NCSU decided to close the dorms. The University is giving students 11 days to move out.

“There were like new clusters of 20-30 people each day so we decided it was about time to come back home,” said Polino Rusinovich, who’s moving back home to Greensboro.

Once they leave campus, students are supposed to quarantine for 14-days. Tom Rebeck tells CBS 17 he knew this day was coming, and already set up a place for his son to quarantine.

“When we moved him in, I told my wife, I give it three to six weeks, and we hit the three-week mark almost exactly,” Prebeck said.

He added, “We’ve got a quarantine wing in our house, we were prepping for this, this eventuality. When he comes home, he’s gonna quarantine for a few weeks.”

NCSU says students will get their pro-rated refunds about 10 days after they move out. Albeit brief, and different from the typical college experience, some students say they have no regrets about living on campus.

“I’m definitely happy with the experience so far for sure,” Chandeler said of his few weeks on campus. “I wouldn’t give that away for a second.”