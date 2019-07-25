NC State students question why campus alert wasn’t issued after sexual assault

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NC State campus police arrested a Raleigh man following a call about a robbery at knifepoint early Thursday morning. Police say while the suspect did ask the victim for money, he didn’t rob the student, but he did sexually assault her. Some students are now questioning why police did not send out a Wolf Alert to let them know about the crime.

Police say the incident happened in the Dan Allen parking deck at about 2 o’clock in the morning and within a few minutes campus police arrested the suspect, 22-year-old Marcus Williams.

“I was definitely shocked and really horrified because I park here every day and I live right over here,” said NC State Senior, Bailey Wiseman.

Police say Williams approached the student and asked her for money. She gave him some change. According to police, he grabbed her rear-end. She pulled her keys out in defense and the suspect pulled out a knife and took off.

“I think it’s good that they arrested the guy right away, but I do think that we should’ve been notified because there could be other guys out here that uses this space because it’s public because it’s easily accessible to sexually assault women,” said Wiseman.

NC State police say with the help of Raleigh police they had Williams in custody before they even had time to send out a wolf alert.

“One thing we want to be very careful that we don’t do is send too many wolf alerts so too many so that people won’t pay attention to them,” said North Carolina State University Chief of Police Jack Moorman. “We really want to reserve the wolf alert for some continuing action students need to take.”

CBS 17 asked Chief Moorman if there is any other way to notify students of incidents like this.

“There’s certainly other ways students can be aware of events, but that’s not the purpose of the wolf alert notification,” said Moorman. “We try to share that information as much as we can with our campus partners and certainly we know that students are going to hear about it from the news or other sources.”

Some students agree with the way police handled the situation.

“I am of the opinion that the wolf alert system should be used primarily to warn students of a still active danger,” said NC State Senior, Jackson Bostian. “It can still be published elsewhere so that they can learn about it and be generally more aware.”

Police say Williams is not an NC State student and that there is no ongoing threat to the campus community.

