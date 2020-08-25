NC State students react as athletics paused, 3 new COVID-19 clusters emerge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You can say goodbye to sports at North Carolina State University for now.

Late Monday afternoon, officials announced a temporary halt to athletics as the university battles three new COVID-19 clusters, including 27 cases within the athletics department.

Clusters were also reported at the Carroll residence hall and the Standard apartment complex.

“I was really looking forward to going to football games and basketball games, it’s part of the reason why I came here, so it kind of sucks that the opportunity is getting taken away from us,” said Kate Berger, a freshman.

The pause is the university’s latest effort to combat COVID-19, as they report more than 400 cases since March and have nearly 800 people currently in quarantine or isolation.

“I think unfortunately there’s a population like the Greek housing that is notorious for partying and that did contract a number of cases. I don’t think it’s everyone, but when you have a bad minority like that it starts to make everyone look bad,” said freshman Alec Spano.

Spike ball is quickly becoming the new hot sport on campus for students with limited options.

“COVID’s got us all cooped up, we can’t go to classes to meet people so we try to find new ways to still socially distance but still get out at the same time,” said Parker Clayton, a freshman.

It’s not yet clear when or if athletics will return at the university.

Officials are asking people to get tested if they visited Carroll residence hall anytime between August 20 to 24.

Appointments for testing can be made with Student Health Services at 919-515-2563.

